Greenwich Library parking lot resurfacing project begins

Starting on or about April 27, the parking lot of the Main Greenwich Library will undergo a resurfacing project. This project, whose ultimate aim is vehicle and pedestrian safety, will replace the current curbing, adjacent sidewalk, and install safety bollards to protect pedestrians on walkways.

This phase of the project is expected to last six to eight weeks. During this period, areas of the parking lot will be closed, patrons may have difficulty finding parking, and vehicular traffic may be rerouted. In addition, at times pedestrian access will be rerouted. When access to the handicap and stroller ramps are hindered, patrons will be rerouted on alternate pathways.

For more information visit greenwichlibrary.org or contact Deputy Director Joseph Williams at [email protected] or by calling 203-622-7961.