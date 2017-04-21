Greenwich Historical Society launches This Place Matters!

What Greenwich place inspires you is at the heart of the Historical Society’s Greenwich Preservation Month: This Place Matters! campaign. Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Landmarks Recognition Program, the initiative encourages residents to focus on the importance of preservation for maintaining Greenwich’s rich cultural heritage by sharing the places and stories that make Greenwich such a cherished place worth preserving.

“The Town of Greenwich is delighted to issue a proclamation to recognize May as Preservation Month,” said First Selectman Peter Tesei. “Preservation of our heritage is of paramount importance. I encourage all residents to consider ways for actively supporting this timely issue that has critical implications for our long-term vitality and pride of place.”

“We launched the Greenwich Landmarks Recognition program 30 years ago to identify and plaque structures that embody our town’s unique historical and architectural legacy since its founding in 1640, and to create a documentary record of them in our Archives,” said Davidde Strackbein, Greenwich Historical Society chairman. “Today, we are inviting all residents − children, students, adults and seniors − to participate in this modern documentary project by taking a photograph of a cherished place or structure in their community and sharing their story, however brief or long, about why it would be important to preserve.”

Participation is easy. Residents simply snap photos of the Greenwich places that matter to them and submit them with a sentence about why they make Greenwich special, to the Historical Society at [email protected] by June 16 for posting on a special webpage. No special photography skills are necessary. Prizes will be awarded to the top five entries judged by an independent panel of Greenwich residents with an interest in preservation. Further contest details including hashtags to use may be found at greenwichhistory.org/blog/this-place-matters/.

“It’s exciting to mobilize Greenwich around places that matter,” said Debra Mecky, executive director of the Greenwich Historical Society. “We have so many structures and places with meaningful stories that make us more aware of the connections between the past and the present. It’s important to celebrate them together as a community and ensure they are preserved for future generations.”

Peter Tesei will present the official proclamation at the Landmarks Preservation reception on Sunday, May 7, at the Belle Haven Club. For reservations and additional information visit greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, ext. 10.

This Place Matters! is inspired by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s initiative to encourage preservation.

History of the Landmark Recognition Program

Established in 1987 as “Signs of the Times” Greenwich Landmarks was founded by the Historical Society under the leadership of Claire Vanderbilt, one of the town’s tireless advocates for historic preservation. The program was the first broad-based local effort to undertake detailed research and documentation of individual properties and to make the information accessible to the public for research. Each property is professionally researched, with all related documents preserved in the Historical Society’s Archives. Owners receive an official Greenwich Landmark plaque, a title search and a formal architectural description of the home.Landmark designation does not restrict an owner’s right to modify a building or site. This year’s Landmark Recognition Program is generously sponsored by David Ogilvy & Associates, Charles Hilton Architects, White Contractors and Fairfield County Look as the media sponsor.

About the Greenwich Historical Society

Founded in 1931, the Greenwich Historical Society is committed to contributing to the cultural vitality of Greenwich and surrounding areas while ensuring the preservation of historic buildings and grounds for the future. Programs engage the public in an exploration of Greenwich’s rich cultural heritage and inspire a spirit of discovery through active participation in the preservation and interpretation of the town’s history. The National Historic Landmark Bush-Holley House, former home to the trailblazing Cos Cob American Impressionist art colony, is open to the public as a museum. The Historical Society has embarked on an ambitious three-year, $18.5 million capital campaign to advance its mission and secure its future at the forefront of America’s historical institutions. The funds will support a dramatic campus transformation that will accommodate more visitors, expanded programmatic initiatives and an increased endowment.