Greenwich Land Trust holds Earth Day event

By Greenwich Post on April 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Greenwich Land Trust will hold a day of action at GLT’s Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to come and learn about the environmental health of our community, and what they can do to make a positive impact. GLT and volunteers will be planting trees and flowers, seed starting, hosting demonstrations and experiencing a wildlife release. Lunch will be provided by Whole Foods Market.

RSVP to [email protected] with the number of adults and teens/children that will be attending.

