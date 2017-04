The community is invited to join the Friends and staff of the Cos Cob Library in celebration of Earth Day on Friday, April 21, from 3:45-5:30 p.m., at The Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Road.

The event includes:

Gardening activities with the Garden Education Center

Composting with Michael Casey

Recycled Materials Art with Aga Cichy

Healthy Food from Green & Tonic

For more information about this free program call the library at 203-622-6883.