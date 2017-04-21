Audubon Greenwich hosts Pollinator Potluck: Native Plants & Coastal Resilience

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road hosts Pollinator Potluck: Native Plants & Coastal Resilience on Wednesday, April 26, from 6-7:45 p.m.

Judy Preston, CT Outreach Program Coordinator for the EPA Long Island Sound Study, will share why native plant gardens are so important during a discussion, Native Plants & Coastal Resilience: This is not your Grandmother’s Garden.

There will be cocktails and conservation to learn how native plant gardens can preserve and protect water sources, hedge against climate change, provide critical urban wildlife habitat and even improve our mental health.

Attendees are encouraged to contribute appetizers or beverages to share. Desserts provided by Happiness Is…Catering and organic wine tasting provided by The Study Fine Wines & Spirits during cocktails and Q&A session.

The cocktail hour is from 6-7; presentation from 7-7:30 p.m.

This free event is being presented by Audubon Greenwich and the Greenwich Garden Club/Hortulus Garden Club Conservation Committees along with Greenfingers Garden Club, Greenwich Land Trust, Save the Sound, Greenwich Community Gardens, North Street Pharmacy and Garden Education Center.

To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory at 203-918‐5254 or [email protected]