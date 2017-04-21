Greenwich Post

Saturday Morning Bird Walks at Audubon Greenwich

By Greenwich Post on April 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Ted Gilman will lead weekly spring bird walks at Audubon Greenwich, Saturdays, April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, from 7-8:30 a.m., 613 Riversville Road.

The preserve’s open fields, apple orchard, wetlands and woodlands provide great habitat for migrating birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, thrushes, orioles and others. Binoculars will be available for those who don’t have them.

Meet in the Audubon Greenwich parking lot.

Walks are free and no RSVP is required; all levels of experience welcome.

For more information contact Ted Gilman at [email protected] or 203-930-1353.

Audubon Greenwich will hold Saturday Morning Bird Walks April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, from 7-8:30 a.m.

Audubon Greenwich will hold Saturday Morning Bird Walks April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, from 7-8:30 a.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post ARI's 11th annual Walk for Independence April 30 Next Post Audubon Greenwich hosts Pollinator Potluck: Native Plants & Coastal Resilience
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress