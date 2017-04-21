Saturday Morning Bird Walks at Audubon Greenwich

Ted Gilman will lead weekly spring bird walks at Audubon Greenwich, Saturdays, April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, from 7-8:30 a.m., 613 Riversville Road.

The preserve’s open fields, apple orchard, wetlands and woodlands provide great habitat for migrating birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, thrushes, orioles and others. Binoculars will be available for those who don’t have them.

Meet in the Audubon Greenwich parking lot.

Walks are free and no RSVP is required; all levels of experience welcome.

For more information contact Ted Gilman at [email protected] or 203-930-1353.