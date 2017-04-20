Greenwich Post

Friends of Greenwich Point present Scales and Slime: Reptiles and Amphibians

By Greenwich Post on April 20, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Friends of Greenwich Point present Scales and Slime: Reptiles and Amphibians on April 23, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point. Live-animal presentations at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.

The Friends of Greenwich Point are sponsoring the Stamford Museum & Nature Center to deliver an afternoon of programming that includes interactive discussions and an activity. Explore the diversity of reptiles and amphibians that inhabit vernal pools and the woods surrounding our homes. From the snakes in woodpiles and stonewalls to the annual march of salamanders to vernal pools.

For more information, email the Friends of Greenwich Point Education Committee at [email protected]

American bullfrog

