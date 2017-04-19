YWCA Greenwich Persimmon Ball April 21

The YWCA Greenwich Persimmon Ball, “New York, New York, New York” will be held on Friday, April 21, at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich.

The event includes food, dancing, silent and live auctions, and some big city surprises. Bobby Valentine, the New York Mets manager, will be this year’s Persimmon Ball auctioneer.

Nicknamed “Bobby V”, Valentine currently is executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, assuming the role in June 2013.

Valentine played in major league baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1969, 1971-72), California Angels (1973-75), New York Mets (1977-78), and Seattle Mariners (1979). He managed the Texas Rangers (1985-92), the New York Mets (1996-2002), and the Boston Red Sox (2012) of MLB, as well as the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, Tokyo, Japan (1995, 2004-09). Valentine has also served as the Director of Public Safety & Health for the city of Stamford, Connecticut and an analyst for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

The Hyatt Regency ballroom will be transformed on Friday into the New York City skyline, with the cocktail hour taking place on the streets of New York. Guests also will be treated to fun in Central Park.

The 2017 Persimmon Ball co-chairs are Brooke Bohnsack, Catherine Holden, Christine Georgopulo, and Theresa Rogers Matthews. Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for YWCA education, athletic and aquatics youth programs, as well as, YWCA Domestic Abuse Services. YWCA Greenwich is the only licensed and accredited provider of domestic abuse services in town, the number one violent crime in Greenwich. Domestic Abuse Services operates two 24/7 hotlines (203-622-0003); life-saving crisis intervention and safety planning; child and adult counseling; emergency offsite shelter; criminal and civil court services; and violence prevention education for elementary, middle and high school students. All services are free to anyone who reaches out for help.

For more information and Persimmon Ball tickets, visit ywcagreenwich.org/persimmon or contact Jackie Stam at [email protected] or 203-869-6501, ext. 102.