Spring for Abilis Gala supports those with special needs

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its Spring for Abilis Gala event on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., at The Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. The Gala is part of Abilis’ 65th anniversary year celebration and will include a special champagne reception for higher level donors, sponsors, table hosts, and community leaders at 6:30 p.m.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Auction items include a one-week Nantucket escape at a private residence, a catered dinner for 12, and a New York Islanders ice hockey package for 6 in the owner’s suite with dinner, meet and greets, and Zamboni rides for kids.

Tickets are available at abilis.us — click on May 6 for online registration link or visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

The gala co-chairs are Margot Michalski, Adriana Ospina and Martha Perry. All three have very strong connections to Abilis. Michalski, of Greenwich, is an Abilis Board member and her brother Ian participates in one of Abilis’ day programs. Ospina, of Greenwich, and Mrs. Perry of New Canaan, are both mothers of young adults in the Abilis Life Skills Program in Greenwich. The co-chairs’ passion and commitment to Abilis is fueling their desire to make Spring for Abilis a fun, festive, and successful event for the extended community.

For tickets, sponsorships, journal ads, auction donations, and more event information, visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.