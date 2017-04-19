Dog Days of Summer returns May 21

Pet Pantry Warehouse in New Canaan, 21 Grove St., will host the eighth annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer for the third consecutive year on Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event benefits Adopt-A-Dog and Strays & Others. Parking will be available at the New Canaan Metro North station, 198 Elm St.

“We look forward to hosting a full afternoon of fun activities, K9 demonstrations, as well as some entertaining pet activities to raise money for local animal adoption groups that have a serious need for funding” said Pet Pantry Warehouse Executive Vice President Adam Jacobson. “Another great feature of this event is that our pet rescue organizations will have adoptable animals available for viewing during the event. Many of the leading pet food manufacturers will be on hand distributing a variety of free giveaways and samples.”

Food and refreshments will be available, DJ Cochon De Lait and The School Of Rock will provide entertainment.

Each year Pet Pantry incorporates new activities into the annual New Canaan Dog Days fundraiser. This year art will be returning in addition to Q&As with dog trainers and local veterinarians, caricature drawings, face painting, a petting zoo, family portraits by Venture Photography, a scavenger hunt and games for dogs like musical sits, bobbing for hot dogs and the annual dog pie eating contest.

Children 12 and younger can attend the event for free. Adults will be charged $10 each, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Adopt-A-Dog and Strays & Others.

Pet Pantry with donate 10% of pre-tax sales on all purchases made at the New Canaan store location on Sunday, May 21, to the pet rescue organizations.

“New Canaan Dog Days is a fantastic, family friendly event that has something for everyone” said Kristen Rice, executive director at Adopt-A-Dog Inc. “We are so truly blessed to have Pet Pantry Warehouse as a supporter of the work we do at Adopt-A-Dog. Their generosity and dedication to enriching the lives of pets and the people who love them shines through at this incredible event. We are very excited for this year’s New Canaan Dog Days.”

This year’s presenting sponsors are Weruva and New Canaan Veterinary Hospital. Business sponsors include Gregg’s Garden Center, Weed & Duryea, Bankwell and Moffly Media. Gold sponsors include; Blue Buffalo, Bravo. Merrick, Nature’s Variety and Open Farm. Silver sponsors include; Earthborn, Triumph, Health Extensions, Mars Pet Care, Petcurean, Primal, Stella & Chewy’s, Wellpet, Zignature/Fussie Cat.

The Pet Pantry Warehouse is an independent, family-owned retailer founded in 1945 in Greenwich. In 2006, PPW opened its second location in Rye, N.Y. and has added locations in Larchmont, Wilton and New Canaan.

Adopt-A-Dog is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission has been to Save, Socialize and Secure Loving Homes for Unwanted or Abandoned Dogs and Cats. Adopt-A-Dog have been serving the tri-state area and beyond for over three decades.

Strays and Others is a nonprofit, no-kill, all volunteer-run animal welfare rescue agency based in Fairfield County. It was founded in 1985 and has provided medical care, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and shelter for thousands of animals rescued from homelessness.