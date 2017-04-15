Obituary: Bruce A. McDougall Jr.

Bruce Alec McDougall Jr., 58, the husband of Mariellen (Pekar) McDougall, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bruce was born on December 17, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Bruce A. and Mary (Edmonds) McDougall. Bruce was a 1977 graduate of Naugatuck High School and a 1981 graduate of the University of Connecticut, earning his bachelor’s degree in English. He worked for the past 12 years as a dedicated circulation director for Hersam Acorn Newspapers (now the HAN Network) and enjoyed working for the last two years at Home Depot in Trumbull.

Bruce was fond of traveling, hiking and all things Southwest, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. He will be remembered for his goofy sense of humor, and always putting everyone before himself. He will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his wife Mariellen of Southbury, Bruce leaves his daughter, Kariann McDougall of Torrington; his son, PFC Shane McDougall, USMC; his daughter, Cheyenne McDougall of Southbury; his sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Doug Keleher of Woodstock, Vt; his nephews, Bret, Seanan and Bridger Keleher; and his niece, Mairin Keleher.

“As a dreamer of dreams and a travelin’ man, I have chalked up many a mile, Read dozens of books about heroes and crooks, And I learned much from both of their styles.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 19,, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South, Southbury. Everyone attending is kindly asked to go directly to church.

Calling hours are Tuesday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Bruce’s memory, contributions can be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

— From the family