Global Lyme Alliance hosts free educational program

Experts are predicting that there could be an unprecedented outbreak of Lyme disease this year, putting you, your children and pets at greater-than-ever risk of the tick-borne illness. As a result, tick bite prevention and navigating the complexities of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases are more important now than ever before.

Responding to this summer’s potential explosion in Lyme disease cases, Global Lyme Alliance, the leading private nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme through research and education, is presenting a special, free, public educational program—“Lyme Disease: Your Child is At Risk. And So Are You” — to be held May 11, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the University of Connecticut, Stamford campus, One University Place, Stamford.

Attendees will hear from a distinguished panel of Lyme and tick-borne disease experts: Denis A. Bouboulis, M.D., Advanced Allergy Immunology & Asthma, PC; Brian Fallon, M.D., Director of the Lyme and Tick-borne Diseases Research Center at Columbia University Medical Center, and Kirby C. Stafford III, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, State Entomologist of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The program will address critical topics of interest to those currently dealing with the challenges of Lyme disease, its neurological and cognitive impact on children— who are most at risk of Lyme — as well as the best ways to protect yourself and your family from tick bites and tick-borne illnesses.

“Lyme disease cases are increasing geographically and numerically with about 330,000 new cases each year. Compounding the Lyme crisis are at least 16 other tick-associated human diseases in the United States,” says Dr. Stafford. “With at least six of these pathogens carried by the black legged tick [that can carry Lyme] alone, tick-bite prevention and tick control continues to be more important than ever.”

To learn more about this free educational program, visit GLA.org/symposium.