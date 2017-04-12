Sen. Chris Murphy to speak at RMA meeting

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) welcomes Senator Chris Murphy to their next meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Senator Murphy will offer his thoughts on the fast-changing political situation in Washington. He is the Junior US Senator from Connecticut, who was elected to replace the retiring Senator Joseph Lieberman in 2013. He previously served in the United States House of Representatives where he represented Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District from 2007-2013. Earlier he served as a member of both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly, was in the Connecticut House of Representatives (1999-2003) and the Connecticut Senate (2003-2007). As a state senator, he was co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee for four years.

Senator Murphy is a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP), the Foreign Relations Committee, and the Senate Appropriations Committee. Among his major efforts and concerns are health care (mental health, Medicare, health insurance reform), Congressional ethics reform (the House passed his 2008 proposal that creates an independent ethics panel), sensible gun control measures, increased investment and jobs in CT, strong public education and affordable college, and a forward-thinking foreign policy vision with emphasis on diplomacy, international human rights and the need for clear-eyed American leadership abroad.

Senator Murphy resides in Cheshire, but grew up in Wethersfield. He attended Williams College in Massachusetts. He graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law and practiced real estate and banking law with the firm of Ruben, Johnson & Morgan in Hartford, Connecticut. He is married to Catherine Holahan, an attorney. They have two young sons, Owen and Rider, and a cat, Ramona.

Next week: April 26, Jeff Ulrich, Director of Supply Operations, Aquarion Water Company, “The Drought…Where Do We Go From Here?”

The Greenwich Retired Men's Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich.