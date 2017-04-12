Greenwich United Way holds inaugural golf tournament

The Greenwich United Way has scheduled its first golf tournament fund-raiser for Thursday, May 4, at The Stanwich Club, 888 North Street, Greenwich. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start and include a short game clinic conducted by the Golf Channel’s Michael Breed.

“This year, the Greenwich United Way is adding a golf tournament to the roster of initiatives to raise money to support unmet human services needs in our local community,” said event Chair, Heidi Nolte. She continued, “We are very excited to hold our first event at The Stanwich Club on with Michael Breed, the 2012 National Teacher of the Year and host of the Golf Channel’s show, ‘The Golf Fix’. Michael will lead off the day with a short game clinic which will be followed by a best ball tournament, Dinner and Raffle prizes. I highly encourage town residents and businesses to join us for a fun and purposeful day at The Stanwich Club.”

The fund-raising event is limited to 132 golfers and is an “all-inclusive” tournament. Registration fee includes greens fees, lunch, dinner, giveaway drawing, mulligans, putting contest, all on course games and on course beverages. Individual golfer ticket price is set at $850 and foursomes will begin at $3,400. Event proceeds will help Greenwich United Way identify and meet local human service needs.

For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities contact Greenwich United Way Director of Development, Jeremy Nappi, at 203-869-2221 or [email protected].

2017 tournament committee

Heidi Nolte — chair

Mario Forlini, Sergio Forlini, Cliff Griffin, Carl Higbie, Mary Laughlin, Tom Miele, Amanda Oliva, Brook Urban, Karen Keegan — Greenwich United Way Board Chair

About Michael Breed

Michael S. Breed is a professional golf instructor and television host. In 2003, he was selected as a Top 100 Instructor in America by Golf Magazine, in 2011, he was voted one of the Top 50 Instructors in America by Golf Digest (now 13th on this list, and #1 in the state of New York. In 2012, Breed was chosen as the PGA’s National Teacher of the Year. Prior to his time as a television host, Breed was the Head Golf Professional at Sunningdale Country Club for 12 years from 2001–2012, and the Head Golf Professional at Birchwood Country Club, as well as the Assistant Professional at Deepdale Golf Club and Augusta National Golf Club. He has served on different boards for the Metropolitan PGA for over 10 years and has represented the PGA of America at the National Golf Day in Washington D.C. since 2012. He is involved in charities such as The First Tee, Folds of Honor, Hope for the Warriors, Wounded Warriors Foundation and Salute Military Golf Association. In 2008, Breed became the host for The Golf Fix on Golf Channel an instructional television show aimed at fixing the common errors in both course management and swings from amateurs. Originally debuting only in the United States, the Golf Fix is now in its seventh season, and can be seen in over 80 countries. Breed has also hosted Golf Channel’s Big Break Academy, in which he helped eliminated contestants on the areas that were featured in the previous show. He has also been a part of the broadcast team for Golf Channel’s coverage of the Nationwide Tour and PGA Tour serving as an on course commentator, since 1999, and serves as the analyst for PGA.com in its coverage of the PGA Championship, PGA Professional National Championship, and the Ryder Cup. Breed’s first book (co-authored with Greg Midland), Picture Perfect Golf Swing: The Complete Guide to Golf Swing Video Analysis, was released by Simon & Schuster/Atria Books on May 13, 2008. Breed is the inventor of the putting and chipping brace for golfers. He also hosts a radio show called Tee Time. Breed also contributed to writing No More Slice for Dummies. In September 2011, his second instructional book The 3-Degree Putting Solution was released through Penguin Group. In 2014 he released the video series “Effect to Cause”.

About Greenwich United Way

The Greenwich United Way (www.greenwichunitedway.org) shares a name with approximately 1,400 other similar organizations across the nation, although the Greenwich, Connecticut division is a privately incorporated, locally governed, nonprofit agency. As a volunteer driven organization, the Greenwich United Way exists to help identify and address the human service needs specific to its local community and to create and affect meaningful solutions. Through various fundraising efforts, the organization is able to directly allocate the funds necessary to accomplish this goal. The Greenwich United Way also invests in and conducts collaborative efforts to address broad based community needs with partnering nonprofit agencies.