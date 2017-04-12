Blumenthal and Himes to join closing ceremony for Greenwich Water Safety Camp

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes will attend the closing ceremonies of the Greenwich ZAC Camp on Thursday, April 13, at noon, at the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club, 4 Horseneck Lane.

ZAC Camps, put on by The ZAC Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich is a water safety and education camp. The camp will teach a new batch of more than 100 5 to 9-year-olds the importance of water safety through swimming classes, classroom curriculum, and various hands-on activities, including engagement with first responders.

This event is part of the Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s (BGCA) national initiative to bring ZAC Camps to thousands of BGCA members across the country by the end of the 2017 swimming season.

ZAC Camps have taught more than 10,000 children and their families the importance of water safety.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich was selected through a rigorous application process due to its commitment to advancing safety locally. The week concludes with a gold medal awards ceremony.

Special guests Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Jim Himes, and State Rep. Livvey Floren will join campers at the closing ceremony wrapping up ZAC Camp.

For more information about The ZAC Foundation or ZAC Camps, visit TheZACFoundation.com.