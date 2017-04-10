Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration & film screening

UJA/JCC Greenwich will be hosting a community-wide observance for the 35th annual Yom Hashoah / Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration at Temple Sholom, 300 E. Putnam Avenue on Sunday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin with a special screening of Oscar nominated short documentary, Joe’s Violin, the true story of how a donated musical instrument forges an improbable friendship between 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Joe Feingold and 12-year-old Bronx school girl Brianna Perez, showing how the power of music can bring light in the darkest of times and how a small act can have a great impact.

Following the film at 6, the community-wide observance will begin with guest speaker and Holocaust survivor, Dr. Moshe Avital, “From the Depths of Despair to the Heights of Hope and Triumph.” Holocaust survivors are invited to participate in this year’s candle lighting ceremony. Interested parties may call 203-552-1818 or email Pam Ehrenkranz, ([email protected] ).

Dr. Moshe Avital, Holocaust survivor, is a writer, author and translator whose expertise includes the Holocaust, Israel, Jewish Education, the Bible and American Jewry. Born in the former Czechoslovakia, Avital survived Auschwitz and other Nazi camps before being liberated from Buchenwald in 1945. Arriving in the United States in 1950, Avital earned a B.A., M.S. in Education at Yeshiva University and returned to Israel for doctoral studies in Hebrew Literature at Hebrew University. For 50 years, he served in various educational positions, the last 12 years as Director of Education and Culture at the Jewish Agency for Israel, American Section. Dr. Avital is the recipient of the prestigious Abraham Friedman Memorial Prize in Hebrew Literature. Fluent in six languages, he has translated ten ancient Hebrew Kaballah books into English.

The event is free, but RSVP is requested: jccgreenwich.org or call 203-552-1818.