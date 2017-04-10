Obituary: Ruth Black Henchey, 83, sales manager at the Whitney Shop in Greenwich

Ruth Black“Ruthie” Henchey, born June 10, 1933 in Bronxville, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home in Rye Brook on April 5 with family members at her side. She was 83.

Ruthie was the daughter of Witherbee Black Jr. and Ruth Montgomery Bailey. She is survived by her twin sister Derith, of Medford Lakes, NJ. Her sister Barbara Funk of Barre, VT predeceased her.

She was the mother of Gary W. Squires (Susan) of Stamford, CT, Cathleen Ruth Squires (John Recca) of Jamestown, RI and Pamela Squires Reiss (David) of Fairfield, CT. Ruthie was a loving stepmother to Hope Scully (Kevin) of White Plains, NY and Winifred Henchey of Canton, MA. She was much adored by her 10 grandchildren. Her first marriage to Dick Squires ended in divorce. In 1990 Ruthie married Curtice Bickford Henchey “Bick”, who died in 2007.

Ruthie grew up in a farmhouse on the Port Chester, NY homestead of her great-grandmother, Sophie Yuengling Clausen “Grandma Clausen”. She attended the Mary Burnham School (now Stoneleigh-Burnham). Children of the neighborhood in Rye, NY where Ruthie raised her own family have described her as their “second mother.”

For over 20 years Ruthie was a sales manager at the Whitney Shop in Greenwich, CT. She was an active member of the TWIG organization of Westchester for over 40 years, and a member of The Women’s Club of Rye, NY.

Ruthie was a fourth generation member of The Apawamis Club and Manursing Island Club in Rye, NY, where she was an accomplished tennis and platform tennis player, and was a beloved fixture on the beach and courtside. She was cherished by all for her beautiful smile, grace and pink fishy kisses! At Apawamis, Ruthie was a devoted supporter and fan of the squash community, a stylish presence at tournaments and events, and an inspiration to young players working to improve.

Her marriage to Bick included many amazing travels around the world and summer trailer camping in Maine, an activity that Ruthie grew to love. Bick and Ruthie also spent many happy days together sailing Long Island Sound on their boat, “Sapphire.”

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the Christ Church, 2 Rectory Street, Rye, NY, Friday, May 5th at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be private. A reception will follow the Memorial Service at the Manursing Island Club, Manursing Way, Rye, NY.

Donations can be made in her memory to Christ’s Church 2 Rectory Street, Rye, NY 10580.