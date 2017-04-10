Greenwich Historical Society holds Landmark Recognition program

The Greenwich Historical Society’s Landmark Recognition reception, which honors distinctive properties that reflect Greenwich’s unique architectural heritage will plaque four properties at its May 7 celebration, from 4-7 p.m., at Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Drive, Greenwich. The Perrot Memorial Library, Brant Art Education Center, and beautifully preserved properties on Riversville and Stanwich roads will be presented with official Greenwich Landmark plaques for their value in preserving the town’s remarkable architectural legacy.

David Scott Parker, one of America’s foremost preservation architects, and the visionary behind the Greenwich Historical Society’s plans for a dynamic, reimagined campus, will be the keynote speaker. In his talk titled: “Escaping the City in Style: The Architecture of 19th-Century Connecticut Innovators,” Parker will share his experiences in reimagining the places inhabited and frequented by enormously accomplished individuals, such as railroad tycoon LeGrand Lockwood, Mark Twain, and artists of the Cos Cob art colony, and explore how these monuments to the past impact the Connecticut of today.

“This is an especially significant milestone for the Historical Society’s ongoing efforts to encourage preservation and pride in ownership,” says Robin Kencel, Landmark Program chairperson. “Since the program’s inception 30 years ago, over 300 structures have secured their rightful place in Greenwich’s history, including the magnificent Belle Haven Club overlooking the Long Island Sound where the reception will be held.”

30th Anniversary Awards to Honor Commitment to Preservation

In recognition of the Landmark program’s 30th anniversary, the Historical Society will honor two Greenwich organizations for their leadership in advancing the cause of historic preservation. Greenwich Land Trust will be recognized for the restoration and adaptive reuse of the Louise Mueller Preserve and Greenwich Point Conservancy for the completion of the restoration of the Gateway and Old Barn.

“We are thrilled to honor the extraordinary efforts of these two outstanding organizations whose work supports our mission to encourage participation in the preservation and interpretation of Greenwich’s past,” says Debra Mecky, executive director of the Greenwich Historical Society.

The May 7 reception will feature champagne, wine and appetizers. Tickets are $75 per person; $250 for Patron level; $500 for Benefactor level. Advance reservations are required. Reserve at greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, ext. 10.

The event is generously supported by David Ogilvy & Associates, Charles Hilton Architects and media sponsor, Fairfield County Look.

History of the Landmark Recognition Program

Established in 1987 as “Signs of the Times,” Greenwich Landmarks was founded by the Historical Society under the leadership of Claire Vanderbilt, one of the town’s tireless advocates for historic preservation. The program was the first broad-based local effort to undertake detailed research and documentation of individual properties and to make the information accessible to the public for research. Each property is professionally researched, with all related documents preserved in the Historical Society’s Archives. Owners receive an official Greenwich Landmark plaque, a title search and a formal architectural description of the home. Landmark designation does not restrict an owner’s right to modify a building or site.

About the Greenwich Historical Society

Founded in 1931, the Greenwich Historical Society is committed to contributing to the cultural vitality of Greenwich and surrounding areas while ensuring the preservation of historic buildings and grounds for the future. Programs engage the public in an exploration of Greenwich’s rich cultural heritage and inspire a spirit of discovery through active participation in the preservation and interpretation of the town’s history. The National Historic Landmark Bush-Holley House, former home to the trailblazing Cos Cob American Impressionist art colony, is open to the public as a museum. The Historical Society has embarked on an ambitious three-year, $18.5 million capital campaign to advance its mission and secure its future at the forefront of America’s historical institutions. The funds will support a dramatic campus transformation that will accommodate more visitors, expanded programmatic initiatives and an increased endowment.