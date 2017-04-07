Sen. Chris Murphy issues statement on U.S. air strike in Syria

Greenwich Post

By HAN Network on April 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 2 Comments

Chris Murphy

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on the U.S. air strike launched in Syria:

“An ill-thought out military action with absolutely no overall strategy for Syria risks dragging us further into a civil war in which we cannot tip the scales. And put in the context of U.S. polices that aid the slaughter of civilians in Yemen and deny terrorized Syrians the ability to flee their dystopian existence, a solitary air strike exposes the immoral hypocrisy of this administration’s policy in the Middle East.

“Yes, Bashar al-Assad should pay a price for the slaughter of civilians in Syria. But the decision over the nature of that consequence is not for President Trump to make alone. The Constitution states that only Congress can authorize military activity, and President Trump should have sought congressional approval before taking action. Having failed to do so, he now must come to Congress and explain his policy in Syria and seek authorization for any continued military action.”

Two weeks ago, Murphy wrote a commentary expressing concerns that President Trump was preparing for a war with Syria while quietly deploying U.S. troops there.

  • david c Wold

    Again Chris Murphy has open his mouth… so sad for the people of Ct who elected him. Why Mr. Murphy, why you do this ? you know you never seem to get it when you jump out with statements .

  • Alexis Finlay

    The attack damaged no planes, not the runway or tower and had surprisingly little damage overall. Also Russia did not deploy defensive missiles, Now Trump can stand ” against Russia ” for PR purposes. A total PR hoax?

