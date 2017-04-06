Flags lowered in honor or John Glenn

Governor Dannel P. Malloy has announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump – U.S. and state flags in Connecticut should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, April 6, 2017, as a mark of respect for the memory of former U.S. Senator, veteran, and astronaut John Glenn, whose interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on that day.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.