Leukemia & Lymphoma Society kick off Man & Woman of the Year campaign

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter will kick off the Man & Woman of the Year campaign (MWOY), on Thursday, April 6, from 7-9 p.m., at Doral Arrowwood, 975 Anderson Hill Road, Rye Brook, N.Y. This kick off celebration will celebrate the accomplishments of the area’s philanthropists committed to cancer cures.

LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year is an initiative in which influential and local individuals raise funds to invest in research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures for blood cancer patients. Every dollar raised counts as one vote. The candidates who raise the most money at the end of the 10-week competition earn the title Man & Woman of the Year. This year nine candidates are in the running for the local titles and working as a class to raise $1 million for LLS.

Man & Woman of the Year candidates are:

June Burke, Director of Business Development, J.S. Held

Spencer Coker, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Rebecca Foerster, EVP of Strategic Planning & Marketing, Leo Schacter

Christina Generoso, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Tim Hodges, Chief of Police, Yonkers Police Department

Ryan Longmire, Team Answer for Cancer

Nadine Mentor, Investment Banker, Samuel A. Ramirez & Co.

Fiona Porter, Business Owner & Shop Consultant shop.com/fpoutlet

Ronnie Ram, President & Co-Founder, InspiriaMedia

To learn more about The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, visit LLS.org. To learn more about local opportunities, visit LLS.org/ctwhv or contact The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter at 203-388-9160.