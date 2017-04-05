Greenwich Post

GLT holds Wildflower Photo Walk

By Greenwich Post on April 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Greenwich Land Trust will hold a Wildflower Photo Walk on Thursday, April 20, from 5-6:30 p.m., at the Sargent-Gildersleeve-Stone Preserve, 20 Sterling Road S., Greenwich.

Ephemeral woodland flowers emerge in the early spring as if by magic. Learn how to capture their short-lived beauty with photography.

Join Conservation and Outreach Director, Steve Conaway, PhD for a tour of the Sargent-Gildersleeve-Stone Preserve. Basic lighting and camera techniques will be described for botanical photography.

Bring a camera. All levels welcome from camera phones to pro DSLRs.

Advance registration is required. RSVP to [email protected].

Members are free; nonmembers $10 (cash or check to be paid at the walk).

