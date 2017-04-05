Greenwich Library celebrates National Library Week April 9-15

April 9-15 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the changing role of libraries and their importance to a thriving community. Greenwich Library, accessible to everyone, is a critical part of the community ecosystem. It is the educational, cultural, and social hub of our Town.

Greenwich Library provides familiar services such as books and computer access, but it is much more than that. Through resources and programs in our children’s department, we embrace the future and enhance childhood literacy; we provide teens with an engaging place to study, meet tutors, and prepare for their future; our business center helps to propel entrepreneurship and foster collaboration; and the technology training center, book groups, concerts, and art exhibits, provide continuing education and cultural enrichment. Our popular café provides patrons of all ages with the opportunity to meet friends and socialize.

Greenwich Library transforms the community through services and programs that foster education, employment, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and engagement.

“The Library offers the entire community unlimited opportunities for personal growth and lifelong learning,” said Barbara Ormerod-Glynn, Director of Greenwich Library. “Libraries today are less about what they have for people and more about what they do for and with people.”

“Librarians are indispensable curators of information; this is especially crucial when access to reliable and trustworthy data is more important than ever,” said Chip Haslun, President of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA). Watch the Library’s social media throughout the week as we highlight different aspects of how Greenwich Library transforms lives in the community.