Earth Day Family Day highlights world music

The Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich offers an environmental awareness event for all ages in its Earth Day Family Day on Sunday, April 23, from 1-4 p.m. Family activities include a musical performance by Journeys with Sound, presentations by the Greenwich Conservation Commission, Astronomical Society of Greenwich, and Bruce Museum Seaside Center, and a nature walk at 3 p.m. on Museum grounds.

At 2 p.m., the musical entertainment of Journeys with Sound celebrates world cultures in Sounds of the Earth, a performance incorporating traditional music related to the earth, nature and the environment. Musicians including Darius Kaufmann perform on instruments including the Australian didjeridoo, bagpipes, crystal singing bowls, Native American drums and rattles, world flutes, world percussion, Aztec wind whistle, and Chinese gong.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors may follow the water cycle with the Greenwich Conservation Commission, which will offer a series of activities related to different stages of the water cycle, such as planting seeds, cloud observations, and drawing seascapes.

The Bruce Museum’s Earth Day Family Day is supported by Whole Foods of Greenwich and GIVE: The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. All Family Day activities are free with Museum admission and no reservations are required, but space is limited.

For information, visit brucemuseum.org or call 203-869-0376.