Greenwich High School Band spring concert April 5

Greenwich High School Band Spring Concert is set for Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m., at the GHS Performing Art Center.

Performances by Greenwich High School’s Percussion and Wind Ensembles and Concert and Symphony Bands under the direction of John S. Yoon, Director of Bands and Ben Walker, Associate Director of Bands, will take place.

The evening will begin when the Percussion Ensemble takes the stage and opens the concert with their performance of Rapid Transit by Chris Brooks.

Next will be their performance of Lionel Richie’s All Night Long (All Night) Arr. by John R. Hearnes.

The Concert Band will then perform three inspirational pieces. Festivo by Vaclav Nelhybel, Mazama by Jay Chattaway and Creed by William Himes.

When the Symphony Band takes the stage to perform, they will begin with Brighton Beach March, by William P. Latham.

They follow up with Sang! by Dana Wilson and Festival in Russia, Polonaise, Op. 49 by Anatoli Liadov, Arr. by Don Wilcox.

All proceeds support the band program and future trips.

The evening will conclude with the Wind Ensemble, which will first perform Variations on America by Charles Ives, Trans. William E. Rhoads.

Next will be Suite Francaise by Darius Milhaud.

They will end the evening with two final pieces: Nimrod by Edward Elgar, Arr. Alfred Reed and Suspiros de Espana by A. Alvarez, Ed. Charles A. Wiley.