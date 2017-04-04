RMA: Trends in American Films

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) hosts actress, film critic Susan Granger who will speak about Trends in American Films on Wednesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Who better to discuss trends in American films than Susan Granger, a product of Hollywood, a noted actress and film critic? Her natural father, S. Sylvan Simon, headed production at Columbia Pictures; her adoptive father, Armand Deutsch, produced at MGM. As a child, she appeared in movies with Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball, Margaret O’Brien, and Lassie.

For more than 25 years, Susan has been on radio and television either as an anchorwoman and internationally syndicated movie/drama critic. Her celebrity interviews and articles are published in newspapers and magazines around the world including Redbook, Family Circle, Ladies Home Journal, Playboy, Cosmopolitan, Working Woman, and The New York Times, as well as Paris Match, Cinema Magazine (France), Ici Paris, Tele Sept Jour, L’Officel Homme, Gala (Germany), Set (Brazil), Petra (Germany), Gente (Italy), Eve (Hong Kong), News Limited Newspapers (Australia) and other international publications.

Granger brings an experienced and unique perspective to the field of communication. She has worked extensively doing speech and presentation coaching for top management and executives in several industries. Her new book is 150 TIMELESS MOVIES (2017).

She attended Mills College, studying journalism with Pierre Salinger, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Next week: U.S. Senator Christopher Murphy, “Serving the People”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]