Celebrate Earth Day Month in Greenwich

Each year, in celebration of Earth Day, local officials and environmentalists put together a month-long calendar of events that runs from April until early May.

“In Greenwich, the First Selectman proclaims April as Earth Day Celebration Month and the Conservation Commission assembles a calendar of events working with the environmental community” said Denise Savageau, conservation cirector. “Once again we have a very impressive calendar of events. Whether you are interested in attending a lecture, removing invasive species, or paper shredding, there is something for everyone.”

First Selectman Peter Tesei, will join Conservation Commission members and staff and other members of the environmental community at the Mianus River Fishway Open House on Saturday, April 11 for the official proclamation. The Open House runs from 2-4 p.m. and the resolution will be at 3 p.m.

This year is the International Year of the Soil and residents will have an opportunity “dig deeper” into the fascinating world of soils with the our Earth Day Month Celebration — Explore the Secrets of Soil to be held Sunday, April 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the Garden Education Center. Through a variety of fun and scientific activities designed for the entire family, we will walk you through the soil formation process, soil properties, its need for conservation and care. With help of local archeologist, composting crew, and experts on soil, we will visit every aspect of this topic and answer all of your questions whether they are big or small.

The Earth Day calendar doesn’t begin or end with just the Earth Day Month Proclamation or the Earth Day Celebration event. This year’s schedule includes a showing of the film Unacceptable Levels, First Sunday Science (on the 2nd Sunday because of the holiday) featuring Reptiles and Amphibians, and the Spring Gardeners Parade at Armstrong Court. April 24 is Arbor Day and the Greenwich Tree Conservancy will once again be celebrating with a tree planting. Complete Calendar of Events

For more information on Earth Day in Greenwich contact the Conservation Commission staff at 203-622-6461 or [email protected]