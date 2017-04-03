Greenwich Tree Conservancy to hold annual Tree Party

The British poet, T.S. Eliot, wrote that April was the cruelest month; however, it’s fair to say that many of us would disagree. April is, instead, a month full of promise, most visible in the scenes of nature’s re-awakenings, and particularly apparent in the budding leaves on the branches of trees.

It’s no accident that both Arbor Day and Earth Day are celebrated in April, and in Greenwich there’s another April nature-related celebration, that of the annual Greenwich Tree Conservancy’s Tree Party to be held on Arbor Day, Friday, April 28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at McArdle’s Greenhouse.

The theme of this year’s party is the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, started in 2007 by a small group of environmentally concerned Greenwich residents who wanted to preserve the town’s urban forest which they saw slipping away.

The Conservancy’s mission in the last 10 years has fulfilled that goal with more than 2,500 trees planted on public and nonprofit lands, in partnership with the Town’s Tree Department. In addition to planting trees, the Conservancy’s mission includes an educational component with lectures, workshops, and tree walks all dedicated to learning about trees, their planting and maintenance.

The Tree Party will feature appetizers provided by the “Happiness Is” caterers and a choice of beverages. Door prizes also will be given out.

Tree party co-chairs are Betsy Vitton and Susan Schieffelin. Sponsors are U.S. Trust, BOA Private Wealth Management, JP Morgan Chase, First Republic Bank, Cummings & Lockwood Law Offices, the Bartlett Tree Company, James and Joan Hartley, the Livvy & Douglas Floren, Mr. and Mrs. Peter L. Malkin, Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust, and Ann R. Elliman.

Tickets start at $150, and may be purchased at greenwichtreeconservancy.org through Paypal.