Greenwich Post

Greenwich’s Abilis celebrates 65 years of serving community

By Greenwich Post on March 31, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The annual meeting marks a special milestone of Abilis’ 65 years of service to the community. A dessert reception and dancing follows.

Those interested in attending may reserve a space by visiting abilis.us/calendar

Special guests include Greenwich residents Polly and Dick Franck, who will be honored for their many years of service to Abilis as well as recognition of special community partners like Bob DeAngelo, CEO of the YMCA, and Boxcar Cantina. The annual meeting includes an awards ceremony for employees, employers and community partners. Additionally, the Abilis Peter Bloomer Citizen award will be awarded to a middle and high school student who demonstrates sensitivity toward people with disabilities through leadership, involvement, and participation in activities that benefit citizens with disabilities.

For more information, visit abilis.us, or facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.

Polly and Dick Franck

Polly and Dick Franck

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post HAN On Demand: Yorktown Boys Lacrosse at Darien Next Post Greenwich hand surgeon receives award for his research
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress