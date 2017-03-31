Greenwich’s Abilis celebrates 65 years of serving community

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The annual meeting marks a special milestone of Abilis’ 65 years of service to the community. A dessert reception and dancing follows.

Those interested in attending may reserve a space by visiting abilis.us/calendar.

Special guests include Greenwich residents Polly and Dick Franck, who will be honored for their many years of service to Abilis as well as recognition of special community partners like Bob DeAngelo, CEO of the YMCA, and Boxcar Cantina. The annual meeting includes an awards ceremony for employees, employers and community partners. Additionally, the Abilis Peter Bloomer Citizen award will be awarded to a middle and high school student who demonstrates sensitivity toward people with disabilities through leadership, involvement, and participation in activities that benefit citizens with disabilities.

For more information, visit abilis.us, or facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.