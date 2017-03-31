HAN On Demand: Yorktown Boys Lacrosse at Darien

In HAN’s spring season opener, the Darien Blue Wave begin their title defense when they welcome out-of-state power, Yorktown, N.Y. to Darien Stadium on Saturday, April 1, at 2 pm.

Coming off a third straight FCIAC and State championship the Blue Wave enter the season ranked #3 in the nation and riding a 31 game win streak. Led by captains Findlay Collins, Ryan Cornell, James Beiler, and Riley Stewart the Wave are primed and ready to get the ball rolling on another season to remember.

A live link will be added here 10 minutes before game time on Saturday. Be sure to refresh your browser.

Darien is the defending Class L Champion and defending FCIAC Champion — beating New Canaan in the final.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.