Greenwich BOE appoints Superintendent of Schools

Following a comprehensive national search, the Board of Education (BOE) appointed Dr. Jill M. Gildea as the Superintendent of the Greenwich Public Schools (GPS), effective July 1, 2017. The Board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Gildea, an experienced educator with demonstrated success in improving student achievement, personalizing learning, fiscal management, and enhancing family and community engagement.

Board of Education Chair Peter Sherr said, “After conducting an extensive national search, we are confident in our appointment of Dr. Gildea as a recognized leader in improving student performance for all students through personalized learning and evidence-based management.”

Currently Superintendent of Schools for Fremont School District 79 in Mundelein, Ill., Dr. Gildea was selected from a national pool of highly qualified candidates as part of the search process led by Ray and Associates. Dr. Gildea exemplifies the qualities the Greenwich community identified as those they would like to see in a leader — an experienced Superintendent with demonstrated transformational leadership skills capable of implementing the District’s strategic plan toward improving student performance. She has a proven track record in managing school districts using data-driven decision-making and sound fiscal practices, working collaboratively with staff and parent groups, as well as with local township governments to fund educational needs.

“Confirmed in reference checks conducted by each Board member, Dr. Gildea exhibited a superior knowledge base of personalized learning and drivers of student achievement. This knowledge base, combined with her experience, communication skills and extensive professional credentials set her apart from other qualified candidates,” said Board Superintendent Search Committee Chair, Laura Erickson.

Dr. Gildea impressed the Board of Education as a strong educational practitioner and thought-leader, well-versed in the national conversation on personalized learning. She has a keen understanding of what it takes to manage systemic change in order to achieve student growth and improve performance, create a master plan for facilities and managerial systems, and to enhance communications and family and community engagement.

Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), shared with the Greenwich BOE, “Jill Gildea is an outstanding educational leader and a champion for children and public education. She will work closely with the Greenwich Board, staff, parents, students and the community at large to maintain and improve the high quality of education that has been a hallmark of that school system.”

Of her appointment, Dr. Gildea said, “I’m honored to join the Greenwich Public Schools and to work collectively on the important visionary and strategic work of an exemplary system. From my perspective in visiting other districts across the country through my work with a variety of national organizations, I believe the GPS Strategic Plan sets a compelling course for student-centered and future-focused schools. Greenwich is a healthy, vibrant community committed to success for all students. I believe, taken together, these components can close pervasive gaps in achievement and improve performance for all students. I look forward to leading the District toward this end.”

Dr. Gildea’s entry plan will include time in the District prior to her July 1 start date. Dr. Sal Corda, Interim Superintendent said, “I will do all that I can to ensure a smooth transition. I have really enjoyed my time in this exceptional District and offer my congratulations to Dr. Gildea.”

Dr. Gildea and her husband, Greg Gildea, have four children (three adult children and one that will attend Greenwich High School), two dogs and look very much forward to participating in the work and life of the vibrant Greenwich community.

Bio Brief: Dr. Jill Gildea

In her current role as superintendent of Fremont School District 79 in Mundelein, Illinois, Dr. Gildea brings incredible passion, energy, and leadership to the district, which is recognized for its work as a future ready school district focused on personalized learning. She is known as a student-centered and future-focused educator who keeps students at the forefront of all decisions. She works with staff, seven municipalities, and stakeholders to ensure the district’s values of fiscal responsibility, collaborative practice, and whole child development are realized.

During her 29 years in education, Dr. Gildea has held administrative positions of superintendent for ten years, assistant superintendent, educational programs director, curriculum director, high school division administrator, elementary principal, and has taught at the middle and high school settings.

An award winning and published educator, Dr. Gildea has been recognized as an exemplary educational leader and for her work in communications and fiscal management. She was a 2014 Finalist for the National Association of School Superintendents’ (NASS) Superintendent of the Year Award; the National School Public Relations Association’s (NSPRA) 2013 Golden Achievement Award in Communications recipient, and has received the Illinois Association of School Business Officials’ (IASBO) Meritorious Budget Awards in Financial Budgeting for five years running (2012-2016.)

Dr. Gildea received her superintendent’s endorsement from National Louis University (2004), Evanston, Illinois and a master of education in language and literacy also from National Louis University (1992), a doctorate in curriculum and supervision from Northern Illinois University (2002), and a bachelor of arts in English and Secondary Education from Bradley University (1986).

In the following article published in the Illinois Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ILASCD) Spring 2017 Journal, Dr. Gildea describes a critical friends site visit Fremont School District 79 hosted focused on personalized learning: http://publications.catstonepress.com/i/802446-spring-2017/55?m4=