UPDATE, 4 p.m.: The lockdown at Greenwich High School ended shortly before 4 p.m., according to Greenwich Police.

There were no injuries.

Students are now being dismissed using the Board of Education’s transportation plan, according to a tweet from police.

Greenwich Police said their investigation is continuing.

UPDATE, 3:20 p.m.: Greenwich Police are continuing to move through Greenwich High School, which has been in a lockdown due to a threat since earlier today.

Officers continue to move through the school without incident.

There have been no incidents, according to a tweet from Greenwich Police.

There is no estimate on when students will be dismissed, according to Police.

“In the interest of safety, the process takes time,” Greenwich Police tweeted.

————————————————————————————————–

UPDATE, 3 p.m.: The threat that caused a lockdown at Greenwich High School was not a bomb threat, according to a tweet from Greenwich Police.

Police added that more details will be released once their operation is complete.

Police tweeted that lockdown procedures are continuing without incident, and that all present at the school are safe.

————————————————————————————————–

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m.: Greenwich Police said via Twitter that lockdown procedures are “moving smoothly,” and reminded people to avoid the area of Greenwich High School.

The lockdown only involves Greenwich High, according to Greenwich Police.

————————————————————————————————–

Greenwich High School is on a lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, March 29.

The lockdown is due to a threat, according to a tweet from Greenwich Police. Greenwich Police said via Twitter that no one is injured.

Parents are being advised by Greenwich Police to stay away from the school area.

Numerous officers are on the scene, according to a tweet from Greenwich Police.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.