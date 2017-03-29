Kids in Crisis receives grant from Near & Far Aid

Kids in Crisis was awarded a $12,000 grant by Near & Far Aid to support the organization’s emergency shelter, which provides housing and comprehensive medical, educational and therapeutic support services for underserved and underprivileged children in Fairfield County.

Kids in Crisis (kidsincrisis.org) is Connecticut’s only free, round-the-clock agency providing emergency shelter, crisis counseling and community educational programs for children of all ages and families dealing with a wide range of crises — domestic violence, mental health and family problems, substance abuse, economic difficulties and more. Since its founding in 1978, Kids in Crisis has helped more than 138,000 Connecticut children and families; last year, 6,384 children and families received assistance from the organization.

“We truly appreciate the very generous gift given by Near & Far Aid,” said Shari Shapiro, executive director of Kids in Crisis. “This support of our emergency shelter helps Kids in Crisis provide children in crisis with a safe place to stay and therapeutic services to help reunify the child and their family.”

For more information on Near & Far Aid, visit nearandfaraid.org.