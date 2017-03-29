Cornell named chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Stamford Health

Charles “Chip” Cornell, MD, was named chair of the newly created Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Stamford Health, effective March 1. As department chair, Dr. Cornell will be responsible for the direction of all orthopedic services, including subspecialty divisions and HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health. The hospital’s new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery was announced last month.

On Tuesday, March 7, Cornell successfully completed the first surgery under the collaboration, officially launching a new era of advanced orthopedic care in Connecticut and New England.

“We are proud to have someone of Dr. Cornell’s recognized leadership and surgical expertise join Stamford Health as we expand orthopedic services,” said Sharon Kiely, MD, senior vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer at Stamford Health. “This follows the announcement of our collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery and complements our vision of further developing leading specialty services in orthopedics.”

Cornell is professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College and an attending orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery. He served as clinical director of Orthopedics for HSS beginning in 2006, and holds the Richard Laskin, MD, Chair in Orthopedic Surgery since 2011. Cornell has been active in the resident and medical school program throughout his career and recognized for his dedication to education, receiving the Philip Wilson Teaching Award three times.

Cornell is editor-in-chief of the HSS Journal and associate editor of Clinical Orthopedics and Related Research. Throughout his career, he has studied the outcome of total knee replacement as treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee. His current research interests include investigating novel approaches to pain management following total knee replacement surgery as well as analysis of the benefit of implementing Clinical Pathways for total knee replacement. He also is collaborating on a study investigating the effect of pre-operative synovitis in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and its effect on range of motion and stiffness following this procedure.

Cornell earned his medical degree at Weill Cornell Medical College and completed his residency in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery and The New York Hospital, in affiliation with Weill Cornell Medical College. He finished a fellowship in orthopedic traumatology at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington. Board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Cornell is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

