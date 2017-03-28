Greenwich Post

District 8 RTM seeking to fill vacancy

By Greenwich Post on March 28, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

District 8 of the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) has put out a call for a new member.

District 8 spokesmen say they will hold an election to fill a vacancy at the next meeting, scheduled for April 12, at 8 p.m., at The Cos Cob School.

In order to be eligible, people have to be residents of the town and live inside District 8, which covers Cos Cob. They also need to be willing to attend both monthly district and committee meetings as well as full meetings for the RTM.

People who want to be a part of District 8’s RTM delegation should contact Carol Swift, the district’s secretary, at 203-661-1130 for additional information.

