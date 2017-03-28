Friends of Greenwich Library present Thomas Edison show for children

The Friends of Greenwich Library present a Theatreworks USA performance in which Broadway veteran Patrick Garner channels Thomas Edison Saturday, April 22, doors open at 1:50 p.m., in the Cole Auditorium.

In this hands-on, interactive program, the greatest inventor of all time will engage students as they help him recreate some of his most famous experiments.

Along the way, ‘Edison’ shares several secrets that students can utilize in their day-to-day lives: the importance of hard work, the value of mistakes, the ability to turn liabilities into assets, and the necessity of enjoying one’s work.

This 60-minute performance is appropriate for children in grades 1-6, and is open to all at no charge through the support of the Friends of Greenwich Library. Assigned seating tickets are limited to six per person and will be available at noon at the Cole Auditorium. Return at 1:50 when the doors will open for the performance.

Contact the Friends Office at 203-622-7938 for more information.

The Friends of Greenwich Library is a not-for-profit membership corporation which is open to all upon annual contribution. Membership funds support Library programs. For more information about the Friends, or to join, call 203-622-7938.

Theatreworks USA is America’s largest professional not-for-profit theatre for young and family audiences. Since 1961 Theatreworks USA has enlightened, entertained, and instructed over 90 million people in 49 states and Canada. Visit theatreworksusa.org.