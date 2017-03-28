CT-based nonprofit raises money and awareness for early care and education

All Our Kin announces that renowned author and speaker C. Nicole Mason will give a special presentation at its annual Fairfield County benefit on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Bijou Theater in Bridgeport.

Dr. Mason is the executive director of the Center for Research and Policy in the Public Interest (CR2PI) at the New York Women’s Foundation, and is a tireless advocate for social, economic, and racial justice. An expert and leader on the intersection of race, gender, and poverty in the United States, Dr. Mason has dedicated her life to highlighting and breaking down systemic barriers that stand in the way of equitable outcomes for low-income women and children of color. Born and raised by a single mother in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Mason first confronted these barriers at a very early age, a journey that she chronicles in her powerful new memoir Born Bright: A Young Girl’s Journey from Nothing to Something in America. Thanks to the Tauck Family Foundation, 100 guests will receive free copies of the memoir.

The money raised from the event will support All Our Kin’s innovative work to transform the quality and accessibility of child care while building small businesses and increasing equity in early childhood education. Across the country, and in Connecticut, there is an acute lack of quality, affordable child care. This is especially true for infants and toddlers. In fact, according to a report from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Fairfield County only has enough licensed child care slots for 15% of the region’s children 0-2-years-old. This means that many of the youngest children in our communities do not have access to the quality early learning opportunities they need to thrive.

All Our Kin trains, supports, and sustains community child care providers to ensure that children and families have the foundation they need to succeed in school and in life. All Our Kin currently serves a network of more than 400 family child care providers in Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Haven, and the surrounding towns. These educators have the capacity to serve more than 2,400 children and families. Through All Our Kin’s programs, child care professionals succeed as business owners; working parents find stable, high-quality care for their children; and children gain an educational foundation that lays the groundwork for achievement in school and beyond. For more information, visit allourkin.org.

For more information about the benefit, and to purchase tickets, visit the event page or contact Nicole Allman at [email protected] or 203-772-2294.