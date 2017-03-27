Greenwich Historical Society holds Spring Story Barn

The theme for the Greenwich Historical Society’s next Story Barn, Imagine That!, stems from its exhibition, Jim and Jane Henson: Creative Work, Creative Play, which opens April 5.

The visionary puppetry of the Hensons, best known as creators of the Muppets, transformed American entertainment, and their contributions to Sesame Street revolutionized early childhood education. With seemingly limitless imaginations, Jane and Jim Henson worked in tandem as busy parents raising five young children in Greenwich (1964-1971). They often blurred the lines between their burgeoning careers and family life, and happily gleaned inspiration from both. Mirroring the Hensons, their revolutionary cast of puppet characters also delightfully blurred — and often obliterated — the lines between “the work of learning” and play. Imagine that!

Inspired by the Hensons, local storytellers will riff on themes revolving around work, play, creativity and the power of imagination. The program is hosted by the incomparable Bonnie Levison, comedienne, storytelling coach for The Moth and cofounder of the Nantucket Comedy Festival. The program takes place in a relaxed cabaret-like setting, and wine, beer and light snacks are included in the price of admission.

Anyone over age 21 is invited to participate but must sign up and pitch their story in advance. If you have a tale to share, contact Anna Greco at agreco@ greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, Ext. 31. One-on-one coaching is offered for those who would like guidance or would like to polish their presentation before the event.

Friday, April 28, doors open at 7 p.m.; performance at 7:30 p.m., at Greenwich Historical Society, Vanderbilt Education Center, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob.

Members: $15; nonmembers: $20.

For reservations, visit greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, Ext. 10.