Greenwich Daffodil Society Show

The Greenwich Daffodil Society is hosting its 59th annual Connecticut Daffodil Show April 26-27, at Christ Church, 254 East Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.

In addition to daffodil entries in the horticulture division, the show features an artistic section, which includes flower arranging and photography. There are special sections for youth entries in both Horticulture and Photography. Anyone may enter the show.

Entries to the show will be accepted Tuesday, April 25, 1-7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26, 7-10 a.m. For more information email [email protected].

The show is open to the public Wednesday, April 26, 1:30-6 p.m. and Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Awards Ceremony and Tea will be held Wednesday, at 4 p.m. First Selectman Peter Tesei will be presenting the awards. Admission to the show in Parish Hall is free.