Greenwich Land Trust holds apple grafting workshop

Through their efforts to conserve open space, Greenwich Land Trust also maintains a living link to the agricultural history of Greenwich. On several of their orchard preserves they protect heritage varieties of apples grown when the town was known for its fruit exports. Grafting these varieties onto younger trees allows these historical apples to continue to flourish in the region, and gives people the opportunity to taste a little of Greenwich’s past.

Join Charles Day, a former commercial fruit-grower, on Saturday, April 8, from 1-3 p.m., at 370 Round Hill Road as he leads a hands-on workshop on grafting science and technique. Participants will have the opportunity to hone their grafting skills on real trees on one of the Greenwich Land Trust’s orchard preserves.

All tools and materials are provided. Be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear. The cost is $45 per person, and advance registration is required. Visit gltrust.com/events for more information and to register.