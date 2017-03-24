The Fairfield University Glee Club presents Music in the Key of Spring on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside.

The concert will feature performances by the Glee Club, conducted by Carole Ann Maxwell, D.S.M., which includes the all-male a cappella group The Bensonians and the all-female chamber group Sweet Harmony, as well as the Fairfield University Chamber Singers.

The Glee Club will open the evening with Fairfield University Alma Mater, followed by Viva la Musica!, ‘Awake the Harp’ from The Creation, Behold the River, and Wanna Baraka, which will be sung in Swahili. Sweet Harmony will perform choral highlights from Jersey Boys.

The Glee Club includes more than 130 undergraduate and graduate singers. It is the parent organization of two additional choral ensembles: Sweet Harmony and The Bensonians, as well as the Fairfield University Chamber Singers, which is the first mixed choir on campus. The combined Fairfield University Choirs have presented concerts in churches, schools, recital and concert halls throughout Europe.

The Fairfield University Glee Club continues the acclaimed musical legacy of Fairfield University, and is now celebrating its 70th season of choral performances.

For ticket information, call 203-637-3661.