Musicians from Marlboro — final season performance March 26

On Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m., the Friends Cole Concert Series presents the latest Marlboro touring group in the Cole Auditorium. The final program of the 2016-17 East Coast tour begins with Haydn’s String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 74, No. 3, Rider, followed by Webern’s String Quartet and Brahms’s luxuriantly beautiful Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 26.

Artists include Alexi Kenney on violin, Robin Scott on violin, Shuangshuang Liu on viola, Peter Stumpf on cello and Zoltán Fejérvári on piano.

Musicians from Marlboro offers audiences across North America a sample of the spirited music-making that is characteristic of Marlboro, prompting The Washington Post to describe the touring group as “…so fresh and full-blooded, so full of earthy vitality and sheer sensual pleasure, that it made you happy to be alive.”. And according to the Chicago Sun-Times, “the secret is a sense of joy…apparent from the very first note.”

Now in its 52nd season, Musicians from Marlboro, the touring extension of the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont is noted not only for their joyous and thoroughly prepared performances but also for offering valuable touring experience to artists at the beginning of their careers and for featuring programs of unusual as well as beloved chamber repertoire. For more information visit marlboromusic.org.

The Friends Cole Concert Series is made possible through the support of the Sylvia and Leonard Marx Foundation and the Friends of Greenwich Library.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Friends Office at 203-622-7938.