Audubon Greenwich hosts Birding 101: Bird Watching Basics for ages 8 and up on Saturday March 25, from 1-3:30, at 613 Riversville Road.

Following an indoor introduction to ornithology as well as to the tools and skills used in bird study, attendees will take an afternoon walk to discover the wonders of bird watching. This class also will cover how to best use binoculars, guides, and online resources. Before you can spot the 200 species of birds that call Audubon Greenwich home for some part of the year, it all starts with the basics.

Cost is $12 for Audubon members, $15 for non-members, youth are free.

Event Link: http://ct.audubon.org/events/birding-101-bird-watching-basics

RSVP required to Ted at 203-930-1353 or [email protected]