Audubon Greenwich holds Woodcock Watch & Owl Prowl

Audubon Greenwich will hold a Woodcock Watch & Owl Prowl for ages 6 and up on Friday, March 24, from 6:45-8:45 p.m., 613 Riversville Road, Greenwich.

Participants will take a guided evening walk to listen and watch for the calls and aerial performances of the American Woodcock. The arrival of these sandpiper relatives is an annual rite of spring for Audubon Greenwich. Also listen for any newly emerged spring peeper tree frogs. Stick around or drop in late for a short walk to search for some of the resident owls.

Cost is $5 for Audubon members, $8 for non-members.

Event Link: http://ct.audubon.org/events/woodcock-watch-owl-prowl

RSVP to Ted at 202-930-1353 or [email protected]