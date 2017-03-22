Live stream — Trinity Institute’s Global Conference: Water Justice

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 200 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, invites the public to attend a live stream of Trinity Institute’s 2017 Global Conference: Water Justice on Thursday, March 23, at 9 a.m. and Friday, March 24, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This web conference brings together scholars, authors and activists in the effort to ensure clean water for all.

The first web conference will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and feature keynote speaker Maude Barlow who is a political activist, author, policy critic and a former United Nations Senior Advisor on Water. The webinar will be followed by facilitated conversation by The Reverend Stephanie Johnson, St. Paul’s Rector, who has led workshops on sacred water in various settings around the church.

The second web session will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and will feature Thabo Makgoba the Archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa. He has served as the chair of the Anglican Communion Environmental Network, and in that role convened a global gathering of bishops in 2015.

The final web session will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m. and will be led by climatologist Katherine Keyhoe, followed by a short conversation.

All are invited to attend and bring friends to either one or all of the sessions. There is no cost to participate. Refreshments will be served.

RSVP to St. Paul’s church at [email protected], or call 203-637-2447.