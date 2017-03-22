Second annual Dodge for a Cause tournament March 25

BGCG’s Torch Club is hosting its second annual Dodge for a Cause tournament on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich. Check in begins at 10:15 a.m. Teams of police officers, fire fighters, GEMS, teachers, club alumni, coaches and local business owners will get a chance to relive their childhoods in a game of dodgeball all for a good cause.

The Torch Club is a chartered leadership group for middle school-aged boys and girls. This national award-winning group elects officers and works together to plan and implement activities based on service to the Club and the Community.

This year, Torch Club members voted to fund-raise for the Hanna Storm Foundation, which removes Vascular birthmarks, as part of their National Project Linking Hearts and Hands. They are also collecting canned goods for Neighbor to Neighbor. Camyrn Ferrara, BGCG’s athletic coordinator and Torch Club Advisor, explained that, “Torch Club members wanted to raise money and collect canned goods for the community of people who need it most.”

A percentage of the money raised from the tournament will go to support the Torch Club’s leadership programs, and activities that offer them a chance to travel to regional leadership conferences. The remainder of the money will be donated to the Hanna Storm Foundation. Last year Torch Club donated $3,000 to the K9 for Warriors!

Registration to play is closed, however Torch Club members eagerly invite the community to make donations of canned goods and financial contributions. Torch Club and Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich thanks sponsors like H.H Brown Shoe Company, All-Sports Apparel,Shoreline Video LLC, Corbo’s Corner Deli, Garden Catering, Sam’s Bar & Grill P.C. NY, Joey B’s and Sal Sabia Electric and other generous sponsors for their support.

The tournament will last until there is just one team left standing. Participants will receive a custom t-shirt, food and drinks. Spectators are welcome. The event takes place in the Field House and Gym of the Club on 4 Horseneck Lane in Greenwich.

To make a donation or get information about the Club, email [email protected].