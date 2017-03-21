On Wednesday, March 22, CT Pulse is focusing on Connecticut food — with some help from Mike Majlak of AtHeyBigMike.com. We break down the best new spots to eat and talk about what’s happening in local food scene. Watch the show here live at 12:30 or on HAN.Network.

Check back at 12:30 for a live link to the show.

Later in the show, Kate Czaplinski is joined by Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith for this week’s Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse — focusing on news, politics and what’s trending in the Nutmeg State — airs live Wednesdays at 12:30 on HAN Network and our news sites. Watch it on demand at HAN.Network.