Greenwich Post

Greenwich Land Trust holds Symphony in the Swamp walk

By Greenwich Post on March 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Can you hear that? It’s the perfect time of year to get a look into the vernal pools where reptiles’ and amphibians’ lay their eggs. Join Greenwich Land Trust at their Lapham Preserve on Saturday, March 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. for an outdoor symphony. The pools will be swimming with all kinds of wildlife, so get those eyes and ears ready for an evening of exploration and observation.

Fun for all ages. Be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.

The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family, and advance registration is required. Visit gltrust.com/events for more information and to register.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, please visit our website at gltrust.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Greenwich wins Democracy Cup for highest voter turnout
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress