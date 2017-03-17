Audubon hosts birdhouse building and printmaking workshops

Audubon Greenwich will host a Family Birdhouse Building Workshop for ages 5 and up on Saturday March 18, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road.

Learn how to host house wrens, chickadees and other birds in your own yard by building them a nest box. Ted Gilman will show a variety of nest boxes and the birds that use them. Additionally, he will discuss proper placement and maintenance.

Families will have the opportunity to construct their own nest boxes, or purchase a pre-assembled box. Kits and pre-assembled boxes available for preorder from the Nature Store starting at $25 each.

Cost is $5 for Audubon members, $8 for nonmembers.

Event Link: http://ct.audubon.org/events/family-nestbox-workshop

To RSVP and order kits, contact Ted at 203-930-1353 or [email protected]

On Sunday, March 19, from 1-3, Audubon Greenwich will hold a Printmaking Workshop for ages 6 and up, at 613 Riversville Road.

Create beautiful landscape and still life monoprints with Silvermine art teacher, C.J. Guerin. In this hands-on workshop, using simple materials, participants will have the opportunity to create several one-of-kind prints to take home.

Cost is $15 per person, 1 child free.

Event Link: http://ct.audubon.org/events/printmaking-workshop

RSVP required to Eli at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]