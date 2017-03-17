Arecco appointed as GHS Bella House Administrator

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sal Corda announced today the appointment of Lucy Arecco as the Greenwich High School (GHS) Bella House Administrator, effective immediately.

Arecco has served in an interim capacity in this position since July 2016. GHS Headmaster Dr. Chris Winters said, “We are very pleased that Lucy will now serve as the permanent Bella House Administrator. Lucy’s leadership of Bella House and of the Social Studies Department during the fall and winter of this year has been outstanding. As an alumni of GHS and a veteran teacher in our Social Studies Department, Lucy meets the challenges of the position with her knowledge, skill, and passion. Lucy has demonstrated great capacity to learn and grow in the position. We have full confidence that she will lead with distinction.”

Arecco said, “I am excited and honored to be named the Bella House Administrator and Social Studies Program Administrator. I am looking forward to building on the great work we have done this year in the social studies department, and continuing to serve the needs of our Bella House students. As a GHS alumnus, the opportunity to become a member of the GHS leadership team and contribute to the decision-making process on an administrative level at our wonderful high school is even more special.”

As House Administrator, Arecco is responsible for the administrative operations of Greenwich High School’s Bella House and the Social Studies department. She was selected from among a pool of highly qualified candidates after a comprehensive search and interview process.

Bio brief: Lucy M. Arecco

After five years in the private sector as an associate attorney, Arecco began teaching social studies at Greenwich High School in 2004. She has taught the World Themes, Global Studies, Psychology, Civics, Law and America, and Contemporary America courses at GHS. She has been actively involved in curriculum development and supporting student and staff activities at the high school. Arecco has been an AVID Tutor, a freshman and senior Internship Mentor, the Bella House representative for the National Honor Society program at GHS, and a member of the GHS Administrative Restructuring Committee. Arecco was appointed the Interim Bella House Administrator at the start of the 2016-2017 school year.

Arecco received a bachelor of arts degree in history from Yale University, New Haven CT, graduating cum laude with distinction in major in 1995; a juris doctor in law from the University of Connecticut School of Law, Hartford, CT in 1998 and was admitted to the New York and Connecticut bars. She received secondary school teaching certification in social studies in 2004 and administration certification in 2011 from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield.